A former licensed stockbroker from Chino Hills was sentenced to 6½ years in prison Tuesday after he pled guilty in June to a $3.2 million investment fraud scheme in which low-income Hispanic victims were targeted.
Robert Louis Cirillo, 61, was ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
Mr. Cirillo pleaded guilty on June 28 to one count of securities fraud, one count of filing a false tax return and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the spokesman said.
“From 2014 to 2021, Mr. Cirillo deceived more than 100 victims by lying to them that he would be investing their funds in short-term construction loans that would pay large return rates that ranged from 15 percent to 30 percent for a period up to 90 days,” Mr. McEvoy said. “As part of the scheme, Mr. Cirillo showed actual and prospective victim-investors fabricated bank statements that purported to show the investments’ growth.”
Authorities argued Mr. Cirillo used the victim’s money to purchase a Jeep and Alfa Romeo, a trip to Las Vegas and make his own credit card payments.
“One victim invested her life savings of $20,000,” Mr. McEvoy said.
In his June 28 plea agreement, Mr. Cirillo admitted he threatened his victims once they figured out his scheme.
When one victim threatened to sue, Mr. Cirillo reportedly told the victim he would “go in the (expletive) hole in the (expletive) desert. Tell him to test me,” according to Mr. McEvoy.
Prosecutors alleged that Mr. Cirillo took part in a “grandparent” scam in spring 2021 where he tricked an elderly man into thinking that the man’s grandson had been arrested for possession of narcotics and convinced him to send $400,000 for bail money.
“Mr. Cirillo used some of that victim’s money for his own personal benefit,” Mr. McEvoy said.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, Mr. Cirillo filed false tax returns, prosecutors said, reporting only $30,985 in income when in fact it was closer to $2 million income, the spokesman said.
“Mr. Cirillo’s behavior was despicable, particularly because he was engaging in an affinity crime by exploiting members of the Hispanic community, most of whom were of modest means, and some of whom lost their life savings to him,” a sentencing memorandum by prosecutors read. The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.