Ontario Christian High School Mock Trial competition
Ontario Christian High photo

Ontario Christian High School reached the semifinals of the 40th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trial competition, which continues Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13 at the San Bernardino County Superior Courthouse in San Bernardino. Twenty-eight teams in the county competed in four preliminary rounds of mock trials, which ended on Dec. 8. Ontario Christian, Los Osos, Oak Hills and Redlands high schools advanced to the semifinals. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22. The winner will advance to the California Mock Trials competition, scheduled for March 18-20. 

