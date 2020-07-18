Julissa Montenegro-Olivas said she intends to engage with the community, particularly younger members, to learn their needs and wants in her new role as Chino Community Services Commissioner.
Ms. Montenegro-Olivas, who studies history and political science at the University of La Verne, was appointed by the city council on July 7 to serve on the commission.
Her three-year term began July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.
Ms. Montenegro-Olivas, a cashier at Home Depot, expects to graduate next year and will pursue a career in politics.
From 2016-17, she served on the City of Chino Teen Advisory Committee while attending Don Lugo High.
After graduating in 2017, she continued to volunteer for the city at community events.
She also volunteered as a poll worker in the 2018 statewide primary and 2020 presidential primary elections.
Ms. Montenegro-Olivas wrote in her application that she hopes to change the perception among some of the younger generation that “there’s nothing to do in Chino.”
Growing up in Chino, she attended Richard Gird and Anna Borba elementary schools and Ramona Junior High before Don Lugo.
The Chino Valley school district no longer selects three residents to serve on the community services commission.
In April, the city council changed the code to transfer that authority to the Chino mayor.
The mayor appoints six members with one additional member elected at-large by the commission.
The commission acts in an advisory capacity to the city council and the community services department on recreation, human services, parks and open space issues. Meetings are 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.