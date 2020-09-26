City of Chino Mayor
Eunice Ulloa
Occupation: Retired from General Dynamics/Hughes after 28 years
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in Small Business Management from Cal Poly Pomona.
Community involvement: Member of the Chino Mounted Posse and Chino Kiwanis Club. Past member of Soroptimist of the Chino Valley.
Years lived in Chino: Over 40
The first issue is ensuring future housing opportunities for all stages of life and all varieties of life styles, meaning half-acre lots and apartments and every type of housing between the extremes, including planning for future parks, CVUSD identified school needs, and infrastructure. Updating the General Plan in non-master planned areas of the city and completing the Sphere of Influence study with resident and landowner input and then finalizing a master plan over the Sphere of Influence to ensure a quality, balanced community at build-out.
The second issue is financial stability post COVID by working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and business organizations, increasing extensive outreach to attract and encourage businesses to locate/relocate or reopen in our city. A strong business network provides valuable job opportunities to restabilize family financial security.
A healthy diverse community needs stabilized families and individuals, strong businesses, educational and recreational opportunities, open spaces and parks, a well-balanced variety of housing, and a strong network of public safety.
Christopher Hutchinson
Occupation: Business owner
Education: attended Los Angeles City College
Community involvement: Gives time and resources to various local charities
Years lived in Chino: 23
The two current issues facing the City of Chino are revenue and well thought out development. With so much available land there should be no reason why residents of Chino need to travel to neighboring cities to have a good time with the family. Why do we spend our leisure dollars in upscale Chino Hills venues? Let’s build something nice for the residents and generate revenue but most importantly, leave a legacy for future generations to be proud of and enjoy. A well thought out development plan is something we are capable of and I am looking forward to bringing into the City of Chino.
City of Chino, District 1
Paul Rodriguez
Occupation: Professor, UC Riverside
Education: Doctor of education
Community service: Chaffey College Community Center Oversight Committee, League of California Cities Legislative Task Force, liaison and mentor for Scout Troop 207, Our Lady of Guadalupe, liaison and supporter of Portuguese Community DES, House of Ruth.
Years lived in Chino: 69
Chino’s prevalent challenges stem with the rapid recent advancements of the City. A large influx of reasonable housing and the people that it brings stretches some of our community resources and strained the city’s capability to deal with infrastructure concerns. At the foreground of the minds of most residents that I speak with is the traffic difficulties that afflict the city. Many residents that live in Chino do not work in Chino and like most of the rest of the region a preponderance of our residents travel long distances every day. We must do everything we can as a city, and a region to deal with the traffic congestion, and crumbling infrastructure issues. Our challenges with COVID-19 brought attention for the need for jobs and social economic growth opportunities. Youth and all residents alike, pursue opportunities for sustainable jobs and careers to fulfill their lifelong goals, opportunities for economic improvement and development. The number of new residences and residents develops an increased importance on our police, firefighters, and other essential services. I am dedicated to safeguarding that our first responders have all the assets, staffing and equipment they need, to keep the citizens of Chino safe.
Christopher Flores
Occupation: Licensed California real estate agent since 2017. Previously worked full-time at a law firm as a legal assistant/intake specialist
Education: Undergraduate degrees in philosophy: pre law and communications: social change and rhetoric from California State University Los Angeles
Community involvement: Volunteer with Isaiah's Rock and the City of Chino
Years lived in Chino: Over five years.
The top two issues are housing and lack of financial resources due to the current pandemic. In 2021, the City of Chino will be updating its Housing Element for the next eight years. This document will identify policies and programs that will meet existing and projected future housing needs for all economic segments in the City of Chino.
As council member it would be my top priority to understand the preferences of residents and business owners in all of Chino, specifically District 1.
I will address the housing issue by doing the leg work to meet residents and business owners to discuss their needs. It is important for Chino residents to participate throughout the planning process providing comments, preferences and feedback.
The financial hardship should be addressed by continuing to take a conservative financial approach to our budget spending. I believe cutting edge, simple-to-use digital platforms are part of the solution to help reduce spending as much as possible. Digital platforms have the ability to connect people, organizations, and resources with the aim to reduce spending while also creating revenue resources never imagined before.
City of Chino, District 4
Karen Comstock
Occupation: Former Chino Police Chief, retired in 2019
Education: undergraduate degree in Business Management and graduate degree in Organizational Management
Years lived in Chino: Over 40
Community involvement: Soroptimist Club of the Chino Valley, Richard Gird Hall of Fame Committee, board member for the Community Health Service Alliance, and a retired member of the California Police Chiefs Association.
An immediate issue is the financial shortfall created by the pandemic that has permanently closed some businesses in Chino and will adversely impact the sales revenues from others. I recommend the leaders of the city use every method available to curtail spending while being mindful to not adversely impact service levels to the residents or business owners.
Another important issue to Chino and one of my campaign platform issues at Comstock4Chino.com, is the maintenance of our current infrastructure and development. I will work to ensure vital infrastructure systems remain adequately funded and well maintained. I believe that each proposal for community development must be reviewed and considered on its own individual merits for compatibility contained within current city policies and ordinances. I also believe that infrastructure should be constructed to support the proposed development. I intend to use the City’s General Plan as the guiding document when considering future developments, while giving appropriate consideration to projects that are vetted by the Planning Commission, along with input from the community.
Erskine Dunson
Occupation: Information technology specialist for the Air Force. Fifteen-year veteran of the armed forces and current member of the California Air National Guard
Education: Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration Information Systems and Master of Science in Cyber Security
Years lived in Chino: Five
Community involvement: Regularly attends and supports neighborhood functions. Donates to local nonprofit organizations that help those in need.
The two top issues are the development of the city, both commercially and residentially, and the lack of leadership on the city council.
The city’s general plan calls for a number of streets to be expanded in this area but after more than 15 years, city leaders and planners have not gotten it done. On the southern end of town, we have seen a lot of growth in commercial development, particularly in transportation and warehousing. Many roads are only two lanes and were not designed for this type of traffic.
The Preserve is an area absent of retail development, and I think this should have been addressed long ago. To attract development of a higher caliber, we will have to end our bottle neck development strategy and invest in much needed infrastructure to get the city moving in the right direction.
In almost 20 years, the City of Chino’s leadership has failed to properly manage the development of the Preserve. I cringe to think of what is seeping into the groundwater from the Chino airport and local farms. Many of my neighbors have lost faith in our city leaders' judgment.
Anthony Honoré
Occupation: Independent contractor for major companies such as TransAmerica and NationWide
Education: Alumni Don Lugo High
Years lived in Chino: Over 22 years
The main issues, I believe, are we must tend to the city streets and alleyways that have crumbling pavement. We can fix that issue gradually over time just by allocating funds to the correct department for repairs.
Secondly, I believe in my district which houses the furthest part of Chino, The Preserve. We need to make sure they feel included amongst the city. I've spoken to the residents and they would love it if more shopping centers with a grocery store and restaurants were nearby. If we over time strive to make it appealing to businesses to want to open up in that part of town, we could take care of our residents and add tremendous capital into our community.
Brandy Jones
Occupation: Current full-time graduate student and parent. Previously employed for 14 years in the gas and oil industry.
Education: Attending Grand Canyon University for a Masters of Public Administration degree with an emphasis in government and policies.
Years lived in Chino: 2½
Community involvement: Donates goods to local PTA and senior centers. Past volunteer in the Los Angeles area for the United Service Organization, shelters and high school scholarship program.
The top two issues facing the City of Chino are the unequal availability of services to the community and slow-moving development in comparison to surrounding cities.
The City of Chino has a fairly large footprint which presents challenges in the accessibility for services.
For example, many residents on the south end of the city experience longer response times to calls for service/emergency calls, and they have very few opportunities within the city to shop and seek medical and childcare services.
If elected, I intend to renew the push to develop police substations and engender business growth in an effort to encourage the circulation of dollars within our community so that our residents do not have to leave city limits to handle their daily shopping errands and receive services.
City of Chino Hills, District 3
Art Bennett
Occupation: retired vice president of National Property Tax Services, for Property Tax Assistance Co., Inc.
Chino Hills residency: 30 years
Education: AA degree in business/real estate, employer-sponsored studies at the USC—Institute of Business Economics and Management, certified member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.
Community involvement: Mayor of Chino Hills, Chino Hills planning commissioner from 1995 to 2008, board chairman of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce for 2019-2020; previous chairman of the Townsend Junior High School Site Improvement Council and board member of the Band Boosters.
Top two issues: The top issue has two parts related to the COVID-19 pandemic: public safety and fiscal-financial. The timing of COVID and the Black Lives Matter/#8CantWait protests have brought increased attention and pressure on public safety. The fiscal impacts on businesses and city revenue sources are having an effect on our budget.
We are having town hall meetings for public input and expression. I strongly support our police and I am against de-funding of police. We will continue quarterly reviews of our city budget to make adjustments and promote business recovery.
The other issue is Lighting and Landscape Districts where subsidies will grow to several million dollars if not addressed. We have hired consultants to assist in developing an appropriate solution to spread the costs citywide that will result in the fairest and most equitable basis based on the benefits derived in each area of the city receiving these services.
Jim Gallagher
Occupation: retired Boeing Company Human Resources Strategic Business Partner Specialist
Chino Hills residency: almost 30 years
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology from Cal State Fullerton; master’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands; professional human resource certification from Human Resource Certification Institute
Community involvement: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Ambassador of the Year 2018 and 2019, Save Tres Hermanos founding member, Vice President and a founder of Dog Park for Chino Hills, original member of Concerned Parents/Residents of CVUSD; Chino Hills 55+ Club member, past: 1993 General Plan Advisory Committee, Measure U Ballot Committee, Network Neighborhood Leadership Program.
Top two issues: The pandemic exposed the unreliability of our city’s current fiscal plan.
I will work to: implement smart growth strategies that support local businesses and improve shopping/dining options by minimizing red tape, promote residential housing that meets the financial needs of young professionals, young families, and seniors; and continue to preserve open natural and public spaces like Tres Hermanos Ranch, trails, and parks including dog parks.
We need a new vision that improves the quality of life and protects the character of our community.
Sabir Taqi
Occupation: student
Chino Hills residency: 14 years
Education: Third-year student at the University of California, Irvine, studying computer science.
Community involvement: Founder of the Ayala High School Politics Club, past intern for Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office
Top two issues: One of my goals is to ensure that Chino Hills keeps up with, or even exceeds, current technological trends. Examples of this would include accepting NFC payments, such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, or cryptocurrencies for payments to the city.
There is a $3.5 million shortfall in the city budget so other goals would be to slash business fees, citations, and other city payments until the pandemic ends and the city is once again bustling.
Another goal I have is to keep COVID-19 under control in Chino Hills by working closely with the county’s Public Health Department, following the CDC’s advice, and keeping certain facilities such as the Community Center closed for the time being.
Tyler Shields
Occupation: student and program leader for Think Together, a non-profit organization that focuses on education and afterschool programs for schools.
Chino Hills residency: lifetime
Education: graduate student at Azusa Pacific University
Community involvement: Past volunteer at Oakmont Senior Living residence in Chino Hills.
Top two issues: dry brush control/fire hazard insurance increases and city financial concerns.
I have ideas to eradicate dry brush with vegetation and communication with the California Department of Insurance to address fair insurance policy premiums.
My ideas include a computer center for residents to use and rent devices for school, work and personal needs; community gardens, city financial concerns; and addressing fire hazard insurance increases.
Chino Hills is an outstanding community and I consider it to be my forever home.
City of Chino Hills, District 5
Cynthia Moran
Cynthia Moran is running unopposed for the District 5 seat.
Councilwoman Moran chose not to submit a candidate profile.
She did not give a reason.
Mrs. Moran has served on the Chino Hills City Council since November 2012.
She was mayor in 2015 and 2019.
She is a substitute teacher for the Chino Valley Unified School District.
