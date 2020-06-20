A total of 36 students from the Class of 2020 earned their high school diplomas from the Chino Valley Adult School.
Because of concerns for the coronavirus, a graduation ceremony was not held on the campus this year.
High school diplomas were awarded to the following students:
Jessica Goanna Alvarez, Kayla Christine Alvarez, Daniel Robert Barrozo Jr., Victor Benitez, Keston Torey Brown, Matthew Alan Burks, Jazarae Jamya Byrd, Deborah Marie Carroll, Emily Marie De Paz, Nancy Dorado, Dominique Mathew Escobedo, Pablo Cesar Gamez, Leilah Brooke Ghomeshi, Bryan Anthony Gillins, Emmanuel Donell George Goldsmith, Bryann Charles Hall, Jose Luis Lozano, Jenette Mejia, Cheyenne Renee Montoya, Hieu Van Nguyen, Teresita De Jesus Ortiz, Isaiah Jasper Anthony Palmer, Blake Aaron Sains, Daniel Ivan Salinas, Kathleen Susan Schemel, Gary Martin Thomas, Edmundo Joseph Valdez
Nine students who took classes at the adult school passed the GED exam.
They are Miguel Aguilar, John Raymond Delos Reyes, April Dempsey, Otto Doran, Evelyn Fernandez, Maria Paredes, Doreen Talamantes and Joey Vargas.
