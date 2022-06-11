Children 18 years and under can receive a free lunch Monday through Friday until Monday, July 11 at Liberty Park, 11860 Telephone Ave., and Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., both in Chino.
Lunch will be served at Liberty Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Monte Vista Park from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be no lunch July 4.
The summer lunch program is sponsored by the City of Chino and the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
