The City of Chino Hills will continue to host weekly blood drives through the end of June from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
The bloodmobile is located near the police station.
The city has responded to calls for increased blood drives to replenish the supply and make up for the decrease in donations during the pandemic when schools, churches, and businesses were closed.
Previously, the blood drives were held every other month.
Appointments are recommended by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting LStream.org/CityofChi noHills. Walk-ins are welcome.
LifeStream is testing completed blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to show whether there has been exposure in the past. The test does not detect COVID infection.
Donors should drink plenty of decaffeinated liquids prior to giving blood and must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.
LifeStream staff follows safety protocols including social distancing and cleaning.
