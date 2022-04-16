A March 26 story on thefts of catalytic converters on work trucks at the Chino and Chino Hills city yards had an incorrect amount that the City of Chino Hills spent to replace its devices. The city spent $1,800 to $2,000 to replace each of the 15 catalytic converters.
An April 9 story on the Prop. 218 protest ballots for trash increases stated there is a box on the counter at the City Clerk’s office. There is no box. A sign in the City Hall lobby guides residents to drop off their ballot at the City Clerk’s office on the second floor where a staff member will collect it.
