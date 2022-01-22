Chino Police survey the scene where a semi truck loaded with crates of wood overturned Wednesday morning after exiting the southbound 71 offramp at Grand Avenue in Chino. The semi truck was making a left turn, struck and damaged a curb and overturned on its side. The driver was not injured. The wood was being transported from the Port of Los Angeles to a Ramona Avenue business in Chino when the 10:17 a.m. crash took place. The lane was closed for a couple of hours.
