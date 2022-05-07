The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority board will discuss a potential lease agreement for horse grazing on 50 acres of land on the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in Diamond Bar City Council Chambers, 21810 Copley Dr.
The meeting will be accessible by telephone and webinar.
According to a staff report and documents, Red Bucket Equine Rescue, located at 2885 English Road in Chino Hills, proposes to graze upwards of 30 horses on the east side of Chino Hills Parkway, south of Chino Avenue, in an area identified as “non-exclusive premises” under the current lease.
The area is now being used for cattle grazing and the lease would replace the cattle grazing with equine grazing, according to the staff report.
The Authority would have to determine that approval of the lease agreement is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act and if so, to file a notice of exemption with the County of Los Angeles Clerk.
If approved by the board, the month-to-month lease would begin July 1 at a cost to Red Bucket of $165 per month, according to the report.
Red Bucket would maintain all fences, corrals, and water troughs, and only temporary structures would be allowed, with written consent from the Authority.
Tres Hermanos Authority and Red Bucket would have the right to cancel the rental agreement with a 60-day notice.
According to Red Bucket’s proposal, the collaboration would allow the horse rescue group more space and grazing, while providing Tres Hermanos with weed abatement and the additional security that a few trusted Red Bucket team members will provide.
The Authority is made up of councilmembers of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry that govern the ranch on both sides of Grand Avenue between Chino Hills and Diamond Bar.
To access the meeting by phone, call (914) 614-3221 and enter access code 833139120.
To join by webinar, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4761613647799536909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.