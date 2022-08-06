Dog training not allowed on property

Paws 4 Success, a non-profit group that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, was given a “jolt” when informed by the City of Chino Hills that it was operating without a permit.
The organization has been using Carol Mann’s goat farm at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills for the last two years to conduct training classes and hold fundraising events to support the program.
David Harrison, a retired deputy sheriff who leads the organization, said he was caught off guard when the city informed him a permit was needed to train the dogs.
Although the property has an approved equestrian and large animal use permit for horse boarding and goat keeping, canine training is not listed as a permitted use, according to city officials.
Mr. Harrison said after he posted a June fundraising event on social media, somebody complained to the city.
City officials confirmed that a complaint was made to the code enforcement department.
A public hearing took place on Wednesday in city council chambers led by community development director Joann Lombardo and planning technician Melissa Miller.
The hearing was attended by Mr. Harrison and residents Andy Lujan, Geni Addicott, and Colette Amorelli who complained about the noise.
Mr. Lujan, who lives across the street from the property, said he is not as concerned about the dog training as he is with the fundraising events because of the noise and parking problem they create on English Road.
Mr. Harrison said the group holds “bark bazaars” which are training events to help clients socialize and interact without fear. The events include vendor booths and activities.
Fundraisers are also held on the property, he said.
Mrs. Addicott, who lives on English Road, said she is concerned about the number of people the events are drawing. “There are so many walkers in the middle of English Road already,” she said. “I want to go on record that one of these days, somebody will get hit.”
Ms. Amorelli, who lives in the Payne Ranch, said she can hear the noise from her house.
Mr. Harrison apologized to the neighbors about the noise. He said there is a lot available on the property to park and he will ensure participants do not park on the street.
He assured residents who were concerned about the potential for boarding dogs that he has never pursued kenneling, only training.
After the meeting, he said he was surprised to see opposition because nobody had ever approached him about the issues.
He said the organization will do whatever is required by the city. Ms. Lombardo explained that any event held on the property that spills onto neighboring streets requires a special use permit and only four are allowed per year.
Ms. Lombardo continued the hearing to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.