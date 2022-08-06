Dog training not allowed on property

After attending an event at Paws 4 Success, brothers Rudy and Hector Gutierrez of Shell Roofing,  built a new roof on the barn free of charge. The brothers obtained a permit from the city to do so.

Paws 4 Success, a non-profit group that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, was given a “jolt” when informed by the City of Chino Hills that it was operating without a permit. 

The organization has been using Carol Mann’s goat farm at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills for the last two years to conduct training classes and hold fundraising events to support the program.

