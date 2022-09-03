Parent forum addresses teen issues

“My child would never do that,” is a risky assumption for parents to make, said Chino Valley school resource officers at a parent information forum Tuesday night.
Drugs, internet safety, mental health, and parental responsibilities were among the topics discussed at the Chino High School forum, attended by approximately 60 parents.
Three school resource officers and a representative from a non-profit organization led the presentation.
Vaping
Vaping devices, used for inhaling nicotine with flavoring, were explained by Lauren Wittenbrock of Reach Out, a non-profit organization that focuses on youth well-being in the Inland Empire. She said the electronic devices are commonly used by teens.
One in every nine high schoolers reported that they used vaping devices in the last 30 days, said Ms. Wittenbrock.
Vaping devices are designed to appeal to youth and can look like school supplies such as flash drives and highlighters.
Marijuana
Ms. Wittenbrock said marijuana use has remained consistent since 2020, she said.
Marijuana can be ingested via joints, bongs, pipes, edibles, and THC oil for vaping, she said.
Marijuana is “definitely not the same as when you were a kid,” she said.
The average THC content of a marijuana plant is between 20 and 40 percent, while in 1999, the average THC content was 4 percent, she said.
Ms. Wittenbrock talked about prescription and counterfeit pills including oxycodone, Percocets, Vicodin, Xanax, and Adderall.
Fentanyl is a type of opioid that is prescribed for people going through cancer treatment and extensive surgery, Ms. Wittenbrock said. Powdered fentanyl can be laced into pills to resemble other prescription opioids, she added.
Ms. Wittenbrock said fentanyl has become a huge problem and has caused adults and youth to die from overdoses. Only a small amount of fentanyl is needed to cause death, she said.
Fentanyl overdoses have increased from 492 deaths in California in 2020 to a little over 1000 deaths in 2021, she said.
Social media
Marissa Torres, school resource officer at Chino High, said teens place a lot of importance on the attention they get through social media.
Adults can manipulate and entice children online by posing as someone else, she said.
Officer Torres showed a video where a man conducted a social experiment by posing as a 15-year-old boy to lure three teenage girls to meet him. The parents of the girls, who were included in the experiment, were shocked by their daughter’s naivety and willingness to meet with a stranger.
Officer Torres discussed the risks of sexting, where teens send sexually explicit photographs or videos from their cell phone.
Parents can visit missingkids.org and report a cyber tip if they find out their child’s photos have been leaked.
Mental health
Officer Miles Mason, school resource officer at Don Lugo High School, said parents should look for signs of depression in their children.
“Once they start feeling depressed, they stop hanging out with friends and give up doing things they cherish,” he said.
Officer Mason encouraged parents to spend time with their children.
“As parents, we’re super busy,” he said. “We just want to get home, get dinner ready, make sure our kids do their homework and go to bed but it’s important we don’t ignore them.”
Parents should do whatever it takes to help their child, including going to therapy or seeing a counselor. Social media is one of the driving causes of suicide, Officer Mason said.
The San Bernardino County community crisis response team provides assistance to those who are experiencing a mental health related emergency. Teams are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. by calling (909) 421-9233 or texting (909) 420-0560.
A 24-hour mental health hotline is available at (888) 743-1478.
For suicidal thoughts call 988 or text “TALK” to 741741.
Role of parents
Officer Jessica Asbee, a school resource officer at Buena Vista High School, said parents are responsible for providing food, shelter, water, supervision, education, control, and health care. “Anything else such as a cellphone, door, and a bedroom, is a privilege,” she said.
Officer Asbee said she comes across many parents who don’t have access to their children’s cellphones and passwords.
“You as a parent have a right to confiscate their stuff,” she said.
Officer Asbee discussed truancy and curfew laws. Children are not allowed to be in public during school hours or they will be considered truant, she said. Children shouldn’t be unsupervised after 10 p.m., Ms. Asbee said.
Chino High Principal John Miller encouraged parents to check Aeries Parent Portal, a website that provides student attendance, grades, and school information. Login information can be obtained through school offices, he said.
School resource officers recommended that parents visit: drugs.com, checkyour self.com, cyberbullying.org, missingkids.org/NetSmartz for online resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.