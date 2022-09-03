Parent forum addresses teen issues

Chino parent Maria Staab reads a display on the dangers of vaping at a parent information forum Tuesday night. Ms. Staab said the forum, held at Chino High, was very informative and helpful for keeping up with trends.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

“My child would never do that,” is a risky assumption for parents to make, said Chino Valley school resource officers at a parent information forum Tuesday night.

Drugs, internet safety, mental health, and parental responsibilities were among the topics discussed at the Chino High School forum, attended by approximately 60 parents. 

