It has been a year since Jehovah’s Witnesses adjusted their hallmark method of going door-to-door and shifted to making phone calls and writing letters.
The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 3999 Walnut Avenue in Chino, typically filled with activity on a regular basis, went quiet when virtual platforms took over during the pandemic. That platform, where attendance is up, will continue until further notice.
“As Jehovah’s Witnesses, we miss meeting together in person and we miss the public joining us, but until conditions are safer, we will continue to use virtual platforms,” said Jim Kirton of Chino, who assists in directing the Kingdom Hall.
“We have scheduled Zoom meetings seven days a week for those who would like to share in writing encouraging letters or making phone calls,” he said.
The pivot to the new arrangement has been well supported and benefitted worshippers, Mr. Kirton said. “It has allowed older worshippers and some with physical disabilities to have a greater share in a way that they might not have been able to under normal conditions.” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said the pandemic has heightened Jehovah’s Witnesses concerns for others and many have been helped during this very unsettled time.
For help with isolation, depression, and beating pandemic fatigue, visit jw.org. Content is available in more than 1,000 languages.
