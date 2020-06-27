The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to guard against tax fraud and financial scams related to COVID-19.
Criminals are using the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money and are selling fake at-home test kits, fake cures, vaccines and pills.
Other scams purport to sell large quantities of medical supplies through the creation of fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses where the criminal fails to deliver the promised supplies after receiving funds.
Fake charities are being established. There has also been an increase in phishing schemes using emails, letters, texts and links with key words such as “Corona Virus,” “COVID-19” and “Stimulus.” Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721.
Information: tips.tigta.gov.
