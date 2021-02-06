Construction of access ramps on Pipeline Avenue from Edison to Eucalyptus avenues could begin in spring.
The ramps are for people using wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, crutches, handcarts, bicycles, or who have mobility restrictions.
The second phase of the project, where ramps will be built on Ramona Avenue from Walnut Avenue to Philadelphia Street is under design.
The Chino City Council voted Jan. 5 to cancel and rebid a $1.4 million contract from 2016.
Construction bids opened Feb. 2 for Phase 1.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said traffic will be impacted but limited to a closure of the curb lanes during construction.
Final paving will also affect traffic flow, Ms. Castro said.
The contract with R.J. Noble Company was delayed after it was determined the ramps could not be constructed per standard drawings and a consultant was needed for the additional design work.
Public works director Amer Jakher said in a report that the new design changed the project scope and timeline.
R.J. Noble and the city agreed to terminate the contract and the city invited the contractor to re-bid on a new contract.
