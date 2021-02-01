20th annual Run for Russ 5K scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 in Chino; several streets to close during the event

Several streets in Chino will close during the morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 6 for the 20th annual Run for Russ 5K run-walk, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller.
The event is the second of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K events, following the Reindeer Romp 5K in December and the upcoming Chino Valley YMCA Dairyaire in March.
Runners will start at the Chino Civic Center at Central and Chino, head south on Central, east on Schaefer Avenue, north on Magnolia Avenue and west on Chino Avenue to the finish line.
While on Schaefer Avenue, runners will go past the Officer Russ Miller memorial at 12th Street, the spot where the veteran officer was struck and killed by a drunk driver while on a routine traffic stop on Feb. 1, 2000.
The 5K run began the following year and draws between 700 and 1,100 participants annually.
The city will close all lanes of Central Avenue between D and F streets, Chino Avenue between Sixth Street and Magnolia Avenue, and Magnolia Avenue between Schaefer Avenue and Joaquin Street.
The westbound lanes of Schaefer Avenue will close from Central to Magnolia avenues as will the northbound lanes of Central Avenue from F Street to Schaefer.
Southbound lanes of Central Avenue between F Street and Schaefer Avenue will remain open throughout the event along with the eastbound lanes of Schaefer Avenue.
Runners and walkers can start their 5K race anytime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
Face coverings will be required. Participants can also opt to take part virtually.
Cost is $30 if registered by Friday, Feb. 5.
On race day, cost rises to $35. Groups of 10 or more have a cost of $25 per person and children under age 12 can run for $20.
Registrants will receive a Russ Miller Memorial T-shirt.
Face coverings are required until the participant begins the run-walk and the mask is required to be worn after completing the 5K.
No food or water will be available this year.
An award will be given to the top male and female finisher, but top three awards in each division will not be given as in year’s past, organizers said.
Virtual runners have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 to submit their results.
Final race results will be posted Monday, Feb. 8 at my.racewire.com.
Information: runforruss2021.racewire.com.
Dairyaire 5K set for March 6
Runners can begin this year’s DairyAire 5K between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
An awards ceremony will not take place this year, but all participants will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal.
Cost is $35 if registered before Monday, March 1.
After that date, cost rises to $40. Groups of five runners or more receive a $5 discount per person. Runners can choose to participate virtually between March 1 and 6.
This year’s theme is “Sports.” Runners are asked to wear clothing from their favorite sports team.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5 or at 7 a.m. on race day at the Chino Valley YMCA, 6555 Edison Ave.
The race will take place rain or shine, organizers said.
Proceeds from the DairyAire will benefit Chino Youth Museum.
Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chino/DairyAire5K, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.