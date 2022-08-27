An audit for the 2021-22 school year completed on Measure G spending by EideBailly, a CPA and consulting firm, has concluded that the Chino Valley Unified School District has properly accounted for the expenditures held in the building fund. 

Chino resident Kevin Cisneroz, chairperson of the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee, gave a report to the school board on Aug. 18 about the audit, construction projects, and budget figures. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.