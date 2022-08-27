An audit for the 2021-22 school year completed on Measure G spending by EideBailly, a CPA and consulting firm, has concluded that the Chino Valley Unified School District has properly accounted for the expenditures held in the building fund.
Chino resident Kevin Cisneroz, chairperson of the Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee, gave a report to the school board on Aug. 18 about the audit, construction projects, and budget figures.
Measure G, a $750 million school construction and modernization bond, was approved by Chino Valley voters in 2016.
The committee is charged with informing the public about the expenditure of bond proceeds, and must provide an annual report, Mr. Cisneroz said.
The committee met four times in the 2021-22 school year to monitor expenses and discuss projects in progress:
•Reconstruction of Chino High School
•Modernization of Ayala High School
•Modernization of Butterfield Ranch and Hidden Trails elementary schools
•Modernization of Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools
•Districtwide safety and security project.
The committee toured Ayala High and its new science building as well as the modernized Canyon Hills Junior High and Rolling Ridge Elementary School.
The first issuance of bond funds was in the amount of $208 million; the second issuance was in the amount of $258 million, and the third issuance was in the amount of $140,499,867, Mr. Cisneroz said. “The good news is that, as of June 30, 2022, $13,067,153 has been earned in interest,” he said.
The amount spent so far is $410,777,550, and the current balance is $208,789,470, Mr. Cisneroz reported.
The next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the district board room, 5130 Riverside Drive.
Committee members are: vice chairman Art Bennett, secretary Bonnie Tran, and members Carol Cole, Michael Leeming, Lou Alfonso, May Evangelista, Adrienne Price, Chino Councilperson Karen Comstock and Ontario Councilperson Debra Dorst-Porada.
School district staff members are Greg Stachura, Cesar Portugal, Sam Sousa, Beverly Beemer, Anna Hamilton and Martin Silveira.
