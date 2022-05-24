Two Los Angeles County men and two juveniles were arrested May 20 after thefts at two clothing stores in Chino and a short pursuit that ended in the 3400 block of Chino Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
Aaron Keion Matthews, 20, of Palmdale, and Jeronte Davon Rivers, 19, of Lancaster, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Rivers was booked on $1 million bail on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail, conspiracy, burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft, jail records show.
Mr. Matthews was booked on $500,000 bail on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and organized retail theft, records indicate.
The two juveniles were released to their guardians, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Their names, ages and city of residences were not released because of their ages.
Chino police were called at 4:11 p.m. to Marshall’s at 3383 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft.
The suspects fled in a vehicle and were seen going inside a TJ Maxx store at 4040 Grand Ave., Sgt. Jacquez said.
“They were seen exiting the store with stolen merchandise and fled,” the sergeant said. “Officers located and attempted an enforcement stop of the vehicle as it exited the shopping center, however, the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.”
The driver pulled over on Chino Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
“Officers recovered $2,300 worth of stolen merchandise from Marshall’s, and $650 worth of stolen merchandise from TJ Maxx,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.