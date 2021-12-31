By Briana Munoz
A redesigned street name sign with the City of Chino logo of a sunrise over rolling fields will replace current signage throughout the city on a gradual basis.
The Chino City Council selected a design with white text on a blue background on Dec. 21 as part of a citywide project which will install new 1,206 street name signs and replace outdated traffic signs. The vote was 4-0, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa absent.
The council was presented with three street name sign designs based on input received during a meeting in October. All but Councilman Chris Flores favored the selected design. Mr. Flores preferred an option with all capital letters but voted in favor of the project.
The presentation was given by Public Works Manager David McAbee and Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls.
Mr. McAbee said the new design on blue signs will improve visibility and consistency. Currently, some signs are green, and others are blue.
The city awarded a contract to Myers and Sons Hi-way Safety, a Chino company, in the amount of $543,346.
The company will remove, relocate, or replace traffic and street name signs to provide consistency and improve aesthetics, visibility, and safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.
Councilman Marc Lucio said the project is long overdue and he looks forward to seeing the city logo on the city’s street signs since neighboring cities have their logos.
Councilwoman Karen Comstock said many of the city signs are old and in need of repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.