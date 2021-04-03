The City of Chino Hills has reopened basketball courts and the warm-up arenas at McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive as COVID restrictions continue to relax.
Arena restrooms will be available for public use but the McCoy office will remain closed.
Warm-up arena gates will be open and unlocked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Visitors towing horse trailers who need driveway access off English Road to park near the arenas should call the Community Center at (909) 364-2826.
A maximum of three horses is allowed in each warm-up arena and riders must remain on horseback while in the arena.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the recommended precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 when using the basketball courts and warmup arenas, said city officials.
These include limiting gatherings by only visiting with household members and maintaining distance of at least six feet from non-household members, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently.
If parks and outdoor recreation facilities are crowded, visitors are encouraged to return at another time to avoid crowds.
For information and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit chinohills.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.