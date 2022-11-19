Farewell to the old fire station to be demolished soon

The vacant fire station on Central and Chino avenues and an abandoned house adjacent to Monte Vista Park will be demolished in December to accommodate new amenities.
The Chino City Council approved the project Nov. 15 and awarded a $231,772 contract to Interior Demolition Earthwise Demo JV of Montrose for the demolitions, which will take four to six weeks to complete.
The former fire station, which opened in March 1954, has been shuttered since November 2011 when Fire Station No. 1 and Training Center opened at 5078 Schaefer Ave.
The station will be replaced with a demonstration garden connecting to the Carolyn Owens Community Center, said Keith Martinez, assistant project coordinator for the Community Services Department. The garden will include drought-tolerant plants, walkways, benches, and lighting, he said.
In response to a question from Mayor Eunice Ulloa about potential impacts to the Christmas Parade and Corn Feed Run Car Show, Mr. Martinez said mulch will be added for dust control and advised that the area not be used for vehicles in the car show.
Mayor Ulloa asked Mr. Martinez to work with Councilman Walt Pocock to ensure access.
Chino Valley Fire Chief Dave Williams, during his fire report, said he was sad to see the station go.
“It was the first fire station I worked at as a Chino Valley Fire district employee,” Chief Williams said. “Although I really appreciate history, I look forward to the rejuvenation and improvement to the city.”
Monte Vista Park
The 1,453-square-foot house north of Monte Vista Park was built in 1945 and purchased by the city in 2021.
It will be used for additional grass, walkways, benches, lighting, and more parking for Monte Vista Park, Mr. Martinez said.
