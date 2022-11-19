Farewell to the old fire station to be demolished soon

The former Fire Station No. 1, located on Central and Chino avenues, opened in March 1954 and was shut down in November 2011 after a new Fire Station No. 1 and Training Center opened on Schaefer Avenue.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

The vacant fire station on Central and Chino avenues and an abandoned house adjacent to Monte Vista Park will be demolished in December to accommodate new amenities.

The Chino City Council approved the project Nov. 15 and awarded a $231,772 contract to Interior Demolition Earthwise Demo JV of Montrose for the demolitions, which will take four to six weeks to complete.

