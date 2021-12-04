Former Chino Champion owner Al McCombs was inducted Friday into the Cal Press California Newspaper Hall of Fame Friday during a virtual ceremony hosted by current Champion owner William H. Fleet.
Mr. McCombs, who owned the 135-year-old newspaper from 1956 to 2017 and remained as publisher emeritus until his death on March 12, 2021, was honored with Charles Hastings Deuel, the owner and publisher of the Chico Record in northern California from 1897 to 1945.
Each year, the Cal Press Hall of Fame posthumously honors two newspaper people whose “oustanding devotion to their responsibilities resulted in substantial contributions to their regions and to the development of California.”
“In addition to being a renowned local legend in Chino, Al McCombs and his father Philip N. McCombs have been integral to Cal Press for many decades,” Mr. Fleet said. “Al was a fixture at the Cal Press Annual Winter Meeting every year in San Francisco in December, and we all miss him dearly.”
The Philip N. McCombs Achievement Award is given annually to honor newspaper executives who are no longer fully active in the industry but who have served their communities well for an extended period of time.
Philip McCombs was secretary-treasurer of Cal Press for more than 30 years.
