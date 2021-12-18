The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has required that masks be worn in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccine status, as winter settles in with holiday gatherings and travels.
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 47 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 14 percent, according to State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon.
The order went into effect on Wednesday and will continue through Jan. 15, 2022, at which time the state will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic.
Signs have been posted at city facilities in Chino and Chino Hills reminding the public of the mandate.
Both cities will provide masks to residents inside public buildings.
The City of Chino will not monitor the use of masks by employees or patrons but requests adherence to the state mandate, said Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro.
In Chino Hills, an employee is stationed in the City Hall lobby during regular business hours to greet residents and provide masks if needed, said Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
Masks will be available for anybody in attendance at council, commission, and committee meetings that take place inside Chino Hills city facilities.
All Chino Valley Unified School District staff, students, and guests on district property will be required to wear a mask indoors and in the presence of others, said district spokesperson Andi Johnston.
She said the district informed staff and the school district community to share the changes that will take place at all school locations, offices, and district facilities.
A reminder will be provided prior to classes resuming from winter break, Ms. Johnston said.
Attendees at concerts and sporting events statewide must show proof of vaccination or a negative test within a day of the event.
All travelers arriving in California must test for COVID within three to five days, regardless of their vaccination status.
Dr. Aragon said there are 967 patients in ICU units and 3,804 hospitalizations.
County supervisor Curt Hagman announced on Dec. 14 that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in San Bernardino County.
A Redlands man who was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot traveled to an out-of-state conference and returned with COVID-19 symptoms.
He is recovering at home and the county’s health department is working on contact tracing.
The county’s Public Health Director Josh Dugas said the incident is concerning but not surprising.
“No matter the variant, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and we need to continue to protect ourselves and others from spreading and contracting COVID,” he said. “The good news is we have vaccines and we know they are highly effective.”
