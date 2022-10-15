A veteran claims event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at County Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office at 14010 City Center Drive in the government center complex.
County veteran service officers will help veterans file compensation claims, complete claim forms and paperwork, conduct benefit assessment interviews, answer questions about existing claims, and issue San Bernardino County veteran identification cards. Veterans are asked to bring their DD Form 214.
