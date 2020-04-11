A motorcyclist killed April 2 in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Chino has been identified by the Chino Police Department. Humberto Garduno, 27, of Chino died in the 5:30 p.m. crash in the 6800 block of Kimball Avenue, at Fern Avenue, near the Walmart Distribution Center.
“Officers arrived on scene and located the motorcycle and driver under the trailer,” said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin. “Officers interviewed the driver of the tractor trailer, as well as several possible witnesses. The cause of the collision is under investigation.” Mr. Garduno was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant added. Kimball Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours to allow Chino Police Department officers to investigate the collision.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
