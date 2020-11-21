To make up for the cancellation of numerous holiday activities in Chino Hills due to the pandemic, the city will hold eight programs and events over multiple days and weekends at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, following state COVID guidelines.
One of the events is a drive-through “McCoy Holiday Lights” that will feature a 25-foot “pole” tree with strings of light, an 8-foot gingerbread house, three 6-foot Christmas trees, lit candy cane and reindeer displays, and holiday lights on the barn and residence rooflines.
Holiday music will play through the parking lot speakers.
The city council on Nov. 10 increased its agreement with holiday decorating vendor Trovao and Associates of Cerritos by $4,170 to include the additional decorations and lighting at McCoy.
The city contracted with the company last year in the amount of $68,888 to provide holiday decorations, lighting, and storage services at McCoy, the Chino Hills Community Center, and Chino Hills City Hall.
Last year’s contract with McCoy only included lighting on the barn and residence rooflines.
For the McCoy Holiday Lights event, patrons will drive around the McCoy parking lot in a loop to see decorations on display. The event is free and limited to Chino Hills residents only and will be held in time slots between 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 5, 12, 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.
To register, visit chinohills.org/holidaylights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.