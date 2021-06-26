The Chino City Council approved $11,000 in community support contributions to various non-profit groups at the June 15 council meeting.
The contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs and youth sports. Mayor Eunice Ulloa recommended giving $250 each to the American Legion Chino Post, Chino American Little League, Chino American Youth Soccer Organization, Chino National Little league, Chino Police Explorer Program, Chino Pumas Track Club, Hope Resource Center, Rancho Del Chino Rotary, UCHOOZ Positive Youth, Chino Kiwanis, Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, Chino Pop Warner, Food for Life, Chino Cultural Foundation, Chino Girls Fastpitch, Boy Scout Troop 201, Relay For Life, and Isaiah’s Rock.
Councilmember Karen Comstock recommended $1,000 to the Chino Kiwanis Club for a summer concert in the park to be held in the Chino Preserve.
Councilmember Christopher Flores recommended $500 to Chino National Little League.
Councilmember Walt Pocock recommended $2,500 to a Chino Kiwanis Concert at Founder’s Park in the Preserve, $1,000 to Chino Valley YMCA, $1,000 to Isaiah’s Rock and $500 to UCHOOZ.
All the recommendations were approved unanimously.
