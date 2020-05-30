Tanker burns on 60 Freeway
Chino Valley Fire photo

A tanker-trailer burned May 22 on the eastbound 60 Freeway between Mountain and Benson avenues, causing a huge traffic delay that morning. Chino Valley Fire District firefighters extinguished the fully-involved cab and remained on scene to assist with oil cleanup.  No injuries were reported. 

