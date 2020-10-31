California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed a man Oct. 22 in Barstow after a 90-mile pursuit that started in Chino after Chino police officers tried stopping the driver of a stolen car.
The identity of the 35-year-old driver has not been released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office, pending notification of next of kin.
A California Highway Patrol officer was shot by the suspect, but the officer’s injuries were non-life threatening, said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tony Romero and Sgt. Troy Mooradian.
Chino police tried to stop the driver at Euclid Avenue and Riverside Drive at 2:23 a.m. The driver entered the eastbound 60 Freeway and continued to evade officers, said Chino Police Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The pursuit continued northbound on the 15 Freeway to the northbound 215 Freeway where California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and Chino officers returned to the city,” Lt. Croley said. “Chino’s involvement in the pursuit lasted about 24 minutes and covered 24 miles.”
The pursuit made its way back to the northbound 15 Freeway into the Cajon Pass, Victorville area and into Barstow, Detective Romero said.
“The pursuit ended just before 4 a.m. with shots fired on the northbound 15 south of the Outlet Center Drive,” the detective said. “The suspect and officer were struck by gunfire.”
CHP officers performed CPR on the suspect, but he as pronounced dead at the scene, Detective Romero said. The northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway were closed for several hours.
Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 387-3589.
