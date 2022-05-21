The 2022 City of Chino Hall of Fame Recipients were announced at Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting by Mayor Eunice Ulloa.
They are Allen Phillip McCombs who died in 2021, and Brenton K. Galbreath who died in 1850.
Families of both men were present to receive the award from the Chino Valley Historical Society and the City of Chino.
Mayor Ulloa said the award is presented to individuals who have made a major and lasting contribution to the development of the city. It is is given to those who have displayed outstanding examples of leadership and service in a manner that engenders honor and respect from a historical perspective for their participation in the community.
Plaques citing the two honorees will be displayed in the Hall of Fame collection at the Chino Community Building.
Allen Philip McCombs
Steve Austin, first vice president of the Historical Society, read the following about Mr. McCombs:
Mr. McCombs was the owner and publisher of the Chino Champion, a civic leader, a respected community leader, and Chino historian. Mr. McCombs was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Stanford in 1951 and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University in 1953. He served in the Naval Navy Supply Corps from 1953 to 1956. Mr. McCombs married Gretchen Degelman on July 11, 1953. They had one son, Bill, in 1957.
In 1956, the couple purchased the Chino Champion and moved to Chino to start their new life.
After 60 years of owning the Chino Champion, Mr. McCombs sold the newspaper but continued to write his “Rolltop Roundup” column. With his unparalleled knowledge of Chino, he provided insight through his weekly column where he enlightened, entertained, and taught the community to appreciate Chino’s rich history.
Mr. McCombs was a dedicated member of the Chino Rotary Club from 1957 to 2021. He was a Chino Valley Unified School District board member for 10 years, serving as president multiple times.
He served as a Chino Planning Commissioner and was past president of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Chino Valley YMCA. Mr. McCombs was an active member of the Chino Cultural Foundation and the Chino Valley Historical Society and served on both executive boards. He contributed to the community by serving on the Chino Valley Medical Board Center Board of Trustees.
Mr. McCombs took the lead on the 60 Freeway project in 1960, helping to negotiate Chino’s portion of the freeway to be built below street level.
As an active member of the Chino community, he received many awards including the Community PTA Honorary Service Award, and the Chino Valley Fire District Community Service Award. In 1976, he was named Chino’s Citizen of the year. In 1998, he was recognized as Chino Valley’s Small Business of the Year. In 2014, he received the Spirit of Achievement Award.
Mr. McCombs passed away on March 12, 2021.
“His contributions to the community are many and his list of accolades is just the tip of iceberg. He loved his city and the people in it and was dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the entire community,” Mr. Austin said.
Brenton K. Galbreath
Bobby Martinez, the second vice president of the Chino Historical Society, read the following about Mr. Galbreath:
Brenton K. Galbreath, who helped incorporate the City of Chino, was born on April 3, 1850, in Ohio. Mr. Galbreath married Martha Bansi in September 1873 and they had five children Leslie, Albert, Enoch, Russell, and Omar. Omar died at the age of 11.
Mr. Galbreath came to Chino from Pomona in 1894 and entered the general merchandise business when he purchased a retail shop in 1907 located on D Street.
As his business continued to prosper, Mr. Galbreath and his sons built a concrete building on the corner of Sixth and D streets using cement and bricks made by the family.
He continued as a prominent merchant until his retirement in 1918 when he and his sons sold the building.
Mr. Galbreath was elected as the first local president of the WCTU, the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, as an early service project to keep alcohol out of town during the prohibition.
He was part of the group of businessmen who organized the Volunteer Fire Company,
he became the first president. In 1937, he was on the Chino Valley Partners Association committee.
In his retirement, Mr. Galbreath became a beekeeper and collected rocks and cacti. His cactus garden was one of the most noted in the southland and was visited from all over.
Mr. Galbreath died at his residence in Chino on October 28, 1940.
