There hasn’t been a winner of the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award for the past three years, and officials are revving up efforts this year to receive nominations from the public.
“We either had nominees who do not qualify for the award, or we haven’t received any nominations the past three years,” fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said. “We will be publicizing it more this year.”
Nominations for the 2020 award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31. Submissions can be made online at chinoval leyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
“The Fred L. Burns Award was established to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley Fire District in the area of furthering the district’s Mission Statement or who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley community in the area of community service in support of public safety,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “The fire district’s mission is to provide exceptional service and safeguard the community.”
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the Fred L. Burns Community Service Award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
Past winners are Al McCombs, former Champion publisher-owner (1994); Fred Heene, municipal court judge (1995); Fred Aguiar, assemblyman (1996); Ralph Berger, retired fire captain and fire foundation member (1997); Karen Haughey, Soroptimist and community volunteer (1998); Patti Aguiar, fire foundation member and David and Charleen King (1999); Rod Federwisch, school principal (2000); Bob Frady, fire foundation volunteer (2001); Donna DeBie, fire foundation volunteer (2002); Sondra Elrod, fire foundation volunteer (2003); Tom Haughey, fire foundation volunteer (2004); Sarah Evinger, fire foundation president (2005); Rob DePartee, fire district chaplain (2006); Scott Snyder, videographer (2013); Gary Ovitt, former San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor, and Ron Nadeau Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council founding member (2015); and Vincent Dominguez, Chino Valley Fire Junior Firefighter and cancer survivor (2016).
No awards were given between 2007 and 2012.
Fred L. Burns
When Fred L. Burns returned from the U.S. Army he joined the Los Angeles Police Department as a Police Officer. He settled in Chino Hills in 1970.
He was an active member of the Chino Valley community, shaping its growth throughout the years and serving on numerous boards and committees. He served on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Advisory Board; as Program Director for the Southwest Hills Environmental and Planning Association; as Vice Chairman of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the California Institution for Women in Chino; on the Chino Hills Municipal Advisory Council; as Commissioner on the County Service Area 48 Board; as Fire Commissioner for the Chino Rural Fire District; as Vice Chairman of the Chino Hills Incorporation Committee; and as a member of the Chino Hills Kiwanis.
He served as an elected board member of the Chino Hills Independent Fire District Board of Directors starting in 1990 until his death in 2000.
Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
