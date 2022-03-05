Winners of the Chino Valley Lions Club’s Student Speaker Contest

Winners of the Chino Valley Lions Club’s Student Speaker Contest impressed the judges with their speeches on the topic “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?” Shown are runner-up Piper Lord of Ayala High School and winner Carson Ruhnke of Santiago High School. Carson will compete at the next level at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Community Building, 5443 B St. in Chino.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.