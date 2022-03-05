Winners of the Chino Valley Lions Club’s Student Speaker Contest impressed the judges with their speeches on the topic “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?” Shown are runner-up Piper Lord of Ayala High School and winner Carson Ruhnke of Santiago High School. Carson will compete at the next level at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Community Building, 5443 B St. in Chino.
