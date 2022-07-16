The relocation of a winemaking business and the establishment of a display barn for the Chino Youth Museum will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Argonza Cellars, located at 13788 Roswell Ave., is looking to relocate to a nearby suite. The winemaking business must receive a Type 02 Wine Growers Alcoholic Beverage Control license for on and off-site alcohol consumption.
The Chino Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, is requesting to establish a 700-square-foot display barn to be installed behind the museum building at the southeast corner of the project site.
The barn will consist of a large display area and a smaller storage room. The project also includes landscaping improvements to the overall site.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Departmentthrough 5:30 p.m. on July 18, or at the hearing.
Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
