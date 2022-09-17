David Harrison, executive director of Paws 4 Success, a non-profit group that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, will be the guest speaker at the Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The group meets trains dogs and holds events at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills.
Coffee and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The club will also celebrate “National Comic Book Day.”
September birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated.
All interested 55+ seniors are welcome to join or attend as guests. Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Septembers Taproom & Eatery, 15912 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills.
The City of Chino Hills strongly recommends that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear masks while in indoor public settings and businesses.
Information: Sharon Stuewe, (909) 226-8686.
