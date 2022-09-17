David Harrison, executive director of Paws 4 Success, a non-profit group that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, will be the guest speaker at the Chino Hills 55+ Club meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.

The group meets trains dogs and holds events at 3141 English Road in Chino Hills.

