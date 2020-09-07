Chino Neighborhood House will host a community drive to collect backpacks with school supplies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 13.
Drop offs can be made at the Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St., north of the Chino City Hall.
Food and monetary donations will also be accepted.
Volunteers from the Chino Neighborhood House and the Knights of Columbus will accept the donations.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@yahoo.com.
