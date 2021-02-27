Three years after the City of Chino Hills carved out boundaries for five council districts, the process must be redone to accommodate new data from the U.S. 2020 Census.
The city council voted Feb. 9 to retain National Demographics Corporation for up to $80,000 to provide voter redistricting services.
It is the same consulting firm that drew the original boundaries when the city changed from at-large elections to district-based elections in 2017.
The Chino City Council also retained National Demographics Corporation in November 2020 for an amount up to $50,000, Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said.
The City of Chino is divided into four voting districts because the mayor, which is an elected position in that city, serves on an at-large basis.
Chino carved out districts approximately four years ago.
San Bernardino County is also in the process of drawing new supervisorial district boundaries and is seeking residents to serve on a redistricting committee.
All representational bodies that use districts are required by federal law to redraw their boundaries following the census.
Chino Hills City Manager Ben Montgomery said the city’s original boundaries were designed to be balanced by population and other criteria such as groups of interest.
“With new numbers from the 2020 census, it’s time to make sure the boundaries still meet those requirements and additional requirements that were added to districting laws,” Mr. Montgomery said.
The changes will take place in time for the November 2022 election, he said, in response to a question from Councilman Art Bennett.
The process for both cities and San Bernardino County will include public meetings while the maps are being created.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Feb. 12 that it will deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30, a six-month delay from the original March 31 date due to the pandemic.
Redistricting data includes population counts by race, ethnicity, voting age, and housing occupancy status at the census block level, according to a Census spokesperson.
When the states receive the data, the information will then be delivered to counties and cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.