Ayala High’s Bionic Resilience VEX Robotics Team

Ayala High’s Bionic Resilience VEX Robotics Team celebrates winning the prestigious design award at the March 7 state championship in Bakersfield. The state competition included 40 top teams and the win qualified the Chino Hills team to compete in the VEX Robotics World competition in Louisville, Kentucky. 

