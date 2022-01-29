Six non-profit organizations serving the needy are asking the City of Chino for a share of federal grant funds called Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
The groups attended Monday’s Community Services Commission seeking $181,508 in funds.
Of the $580,000 available this year, public service programs are limited to 15 percent of the total allocation.
Twenty percent is for administration and 65 percent is for capital improvement projects, according to Traci Rossetti-Smith, Chino’s senior management analyst.
The Chino Neighborhood House, a non-profit organization providing emergency food and hygiene products to families in need in the Chino Valley Unified School District area, requested $27,900.
Last year, the organization was awarded $15,000.
Family Service Association, which provides a senior nutrition program at the Chino Senior Center and delivers meals to homebound seniors, asked for $15,000, which is the same amount the program was given last year.
House of Ruth, a program that provides services for battered women and their children, applied for $15,000. Last year, the program received $12,597.
Chino’s Human Services department requested $102,917 for its family counseling program. Last year, the program was awarded $25,943.
Inland Valley Hope Partners, a program that provides emergency food and shelter assistance to families in need in the Inland Empire, asked for $10,000, which is the same amount it was awarded last year.
Chino’s Public Works department requested $10,691 for graffiti removal, which is the same amount it received last year.
The commission formed a sub-committee consisting of Commissioners Robert Martinez, Julissa Montenegro-Olivas, and Neal Jerry to review applications. Recommendations will be made at the Feb. 28 Community Services Commission meeting and the city council will make the final decision.
