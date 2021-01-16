Webinars will be held Thursdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 in recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month to raise awareness on the risks of youth exploitation and human trafficking.
Hosting the webinar is the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in collaboration with the Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation (CASE).
On Thursday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, the topic will be Human Trafficking, Social Media and Education, presented by the sheriff’s department and CASE.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, the documentary “Forgotten Children” will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon.
A panel discussion will follow from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The first two webinars were held Jan. 7 and 14.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/133630545559.
