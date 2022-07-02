City, county, state, and federal offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
There will be no mail delivery.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
All three branch libraries will be closed.
City facilities in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed.
Chino Hills city staff is available for emergencies after hours by calling 364-2860.
Chino residents can call (909) 334-3000 for non-emergency assistance.
The Chino Valley Champion office will be closed.
