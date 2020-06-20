The U.S. Department of Justice is urging victims of suspected sexual crimes committed by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker or anyone with control of housing in the wake of COVID-19 to report the misconduct.
With the global COVID-19 pandemic taking away the ability to pay rent for many, the opportunity for exploitation has risen.
The DOJ has received reports of landlords sexually harassing their tenants in an attempt to exploit the pandemic by asking for sexual favors.
They are ready to investigate and take legal action against violators, said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna.
“My office works closely with state and local partners to identify incidents of sexual harassment in housing and will use all available enforcement tools against perpetrators,” Mr. Hanna said.
Sexual harassment can include the demand for sex or any sexual act in order to fulfill their rent obligations or against anyone looking into buying a home.
It can include a variety of unwelcomed sexual advances or conduct that can make it hard to live in the home.
The DOJ developed the Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative in 2017, which is used to combat any sexual harassment in housing and is led by the Civil Rights Division with the main goal as addressing any sexual misconduct by anyone in control of housing.
The Department has been able to bring forth several lawsuits including in Los Angeles, where a property manager of two apartments sexually harassed a female tenant.
The victims believe the owners of the residence should be held responsible.
Anyone who has experienced any form of sexual harassment in housing is encouraged to contact the Civil Rights Division at (844) 380-6178, or email fairhousing@usdoj.gov.
Misconduct and any other civil rights violations can be reported by calling (213) 894-2879 or emailing USACAC.CivilRights@usdoj.gov.
