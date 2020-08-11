Police in Chino Hills arrested a 37-year-old man Monday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and false imprisonment in the Los Serranos area of the city.
Junhao Guo, of Chino Hills, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Wednesday, jail records show.
Deputies went to a home in the 4200 block of Los Serranos Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
“Upon investigation, deputies determined Mr. Guo assaulted the victim with his hands and feet and a knife,” the sergeant said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.