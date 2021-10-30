The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites residents and local groups to register for the Chino Hills Boat Parade that will return to Peyton Drive at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 24.
A mandatory meeting for all parade participants will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Kiwanis Club is also seeking non-boat entries such as bands, equestrians, golf carts and others.
The parade, consisting of boats towed by vehicles, will start at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, travel north on Peyton, and east on Boys Republic Drive.
Announcers will be at two locations: Peyton and Eucalyptus, and Peyton and Boys Republic Drive.
Glow sticks will be given out along the parade route.
Chino Valley Community Church will host an after-party following the parade including live music, baked goods, warm drinks, Santa Claus, and an award ceremony, at 14601 Peyton Drive.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards for Best Lights, Best Humor/Originality, Most Patriotic, and a Mayor’s Award.
Registration packets may be picked up at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, the recreation office at City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, or visit chinohills.org/boatpa rade to register online.
For business sponsorships, call Kiwanis Club treasurer Sheran Voigt at (909) 262-5506.
For questions or to discuss ideas for parade entries, call the recreation office at (909) 364-2700 or email communityservices@chinohills.org.
