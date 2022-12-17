Thousands of people lined Riverside Drive and Central Avenue last Saturday morning during the annual Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, featuring bands from Chino, Ayala and Ontario Christian high schools and Woodcrest, Magnolia and Canyon Hills junior high schools playing Christmas music.
Several Chino Valley youth clubs, organizations and sports teams took part in the parade with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.
