Bethlehem tonight
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a “Walk Through Bethlehem” event from 6 to 9 p.m. today (Dec. 10) at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
There is no charge for the event that will include a Nativity scene, an animal petting area, Roman soldiers as ushers, musical performances, and volunteers wearing period-era clothing showing demonstrations.
There will be crafts for children and homemade bread.
Favorite princesses gather for tea event
The Chino Hills High School Theatre Department will present “Princess Tea Meet and Greet” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today (Dec. 10) and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Numerous princesses will welcome children who are encouraged to wear costumes of their favorite princess.
The program will begin with an opening number, followed by a meet and greet of princesses, light refreshments, crafts, story time and photo opportunities. Tickets are $10 for children under 12, and $15 for adults.
To purchase tickets, visit theatreatchhs.seatyourself.biz. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
Santa’s toy truck giveaway Dec. 13
Los Portales Restaurant at 12542 Central Ave. in Chino (Big Lots center) will hold a Santa’s Toy Trunk giveaway for infants to 18 years old from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the parking lot.
A box is located inside the restaurant for the community to donate toys.
Information: Los Portales, (909) 548-6660.
Farm animals out
for holiday fun
Priceless Pets Ranch farm animals will be on hand during a holiday event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2810 English Road in Chino Hills.
The afternoon will include craft vendors, food vendors, dessert, Santa photos with a vintage VW bus for a $40 donation, and free pizza for the first 100 guests.
Residents are welcome to bring their pets.
To learn about the Priceless Pets Ranch, visit price lesspetrescue.org/ranch/
To become a vendor, email ranch.pricelesspets@gmail.com.
Chino Hills boat parade Dec. 16
The Chino Hills Boat Parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 beginning at Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Decorated boats hitched to vehicles will traverse Peyton, heading north until Boys Republic. The parade will also include bands, equestrians, and specialty vehicles. An after-party will be held at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
Winter wonderland at State Park
A Winter Wonderland will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18 at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
A parking fee is required.
The “snow-covered” trail and trees will be decorated for a Christmas theme.
Neighborhood
House drive
The Chino Neighborhood House is collecting toys for the holiday season.
Toys can be for any age group and must be new. Drop off locations are Super Chili Burgers; Los Portales; Papachino’s; Lettuce Toss It; Cannataro’s Italian Restaurant; New York Pizzeria; Chino Hill’s Pizza Co.; All American Express Car Wash; The Patio; Chino Café; Baskin Robins Chino Hills;
Jia Po Café Bakery; Bravo Burgers; Andy’s Xpress Wash; Inland Empire Escrow; Canabru Coffee; Traditions Hair Company; All About Smiles Chino; The Perfect Spot; Papa John’s Pizza; Mountain Mike’s Pizza; Loving Savior Church; Peterson Chiropractic; Gavrila Dental; West Coast Bagel; Flor De Lis Salon; Silverado Construction;
Mama T Deli; Taqueria El Ray; City of Chino buildings; Archibald’s Drive Thru; and Sector Jiu Jitsu.
Information: (909) 628-5608.
Holiday craft
boutique
A holiday boutique will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Club House of Park East Estates, 13600 Van Horn Circle East, in Chino.
The event will include vendors and homemade crafts.
Light refreshments, hot chocolate, and coffee will be served.
Spark of Love
toy drive
Chino Valley Fire District will collect new and unwrapped toys for its Spark of Love toy drive at its headquarters and seven fire stations through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Stations in Chino are located at 5078 Schaefer Ave., 7550 Kimball Ave., 12220 Ramona Ave., and 5980 Riverside Drive.
Chino Hills stations are located at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road, 16231 Canon Lane (Carbon Canyon), and 13707 Peyton Drive.
The fire district headquarters is located at 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Firefighters will collect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Dec. 10) and Sunday, Dec. 11 in front of Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave. Chino.
Free photos with Santa Claus will be offered.
Toy donations will be distributed to Chino Valley charities and organizations.
Suggested donations are earphones, gift cards, cell phone cases, sunglasses, skateboards, scooters, basketballs, footballs, blow dryers and other hot iron tools.
Information: Chino Valley Fire, (909) 902-5260 or chi novalleyfire.org.
Food kits
available
The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages.
Proof of income and senior status is not required. Food kits include fruit, vegetables, protein and more. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Holiday home
decorating contest
Chino residents are invited to show Christmas cheer by submitting a photo of their home decorated for the holidays.
Submitted photos will be used to create a Chino holiday home map and will be entered into an online contest for public voting for the top home.
Winners will receive a gift basket including a restaurant gift card.
Photos can be submitted until Thursday, Dec. 15.
Information: cityofchino.org/holidayhome.
HOPE accepting donations
The HOPE Family Resource Center is looking for donors to drop off gift cards from local grocery stores, restaurants, and retail stores until Friday, Dec. 16 for its annual “gift of giving” event.
Donors are encouraged to include a note or holiday card with words of encouragement.
HOPE helps needy families of children in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to Rooms H and J at the Chino Valley Adult School at 12970 Third St.
Information or to schedule a drop-off: (909) 628-1202, ext. 8960.
