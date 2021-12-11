A workshop will be held for Chino Hills residents at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to demonstrate new software that will help them draw district maps.
Every 10 years, district lines must be redrawn based on new census information, to distribute populations as evenly as possible, while considering demographics and communities of interest.
The goal is to distribute the population of Chino Hills as evenly as possible into the five council districts.
Douglass Johnson, the city’s consultant from National Demographics Corporation, said it’s as easy as using a paintbrush and an eraser.
“Just choose the paintbrush and start clicking,” he said. “Fill in the districts, watch your population numbers, and draw in your map.”
Residents can submit the map directly to the city.
At 7 p.m., when the council meeting begins, a public hearing will take place on the redistricting process.
Items to be discussed will include natural dividing lines such as majors roads, hills, or highway; areas around parks and neighborhood landmarks; school attendance areas; shared demographic characteristics such as similar income levels and education; and single family and multi-family housing unit areas.
