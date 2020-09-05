A new kind of bus service will be launched in Chino Hills and Chino Tuesday, Sept. 8 called OmniRide that will be available on weekdays only from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It will replace the OmniGo Route 365 which is being eliminated, except for the school tripper route to Chino Hills High School that will resume when school re-opens for in-person sessions with a $2 fare.
OmniRide allows a bus rider to use an app called “OmniRide On-Demand” to reserve a trip to and from any location in the service area, said community outreach coordinator Jose Hernandez.
(See map on Page A2 for boundaries).
Most of the service area is within Chino Hills but OmniRide will serve some popular destinations in Chino, including Chaffey College, Don Lugo High School and the Chino Transit Center, Mr. Hernandez said.
Customers may also book their trips over the phone by calling 383-1680. They will be told where to wait for the van.
The fare is $4 per trip and $2 for seniors, veterans, the disabled, and those on Medicare, and includes a one-day pass for unlimited use and transfers to all Omnitrans services that day.
Customers can pay by credit or debit card, or can pay cash onboard.
When booking a reservation on the app, an OmniRide vehicle will be deployed within 15 minutes to the “virtual stop” closest to the customer’s pickup location, Mr. Hernandez said.
OmniRide will drop customers off at another virtual stop closest to their selected destination within the service area, he said.
Omnitrans is offering a free ride with the purchase of a ride in September.
According to CEO/general manager Erin Rogers, OmniRide is the San Bernardino Valley's first-ever microtransit service.
She said the region's transit needs are evolving and Omnitrans is making changes to meet the challenge.
Chino Hills is the first OmniRide pilot to the 15 cities served by the transit company.
The OmniRide app is available on Google Play for Androids and the App Store for iPhones.
Route 88
OmniRide will connect to Omnitrans Route 88 and other routes traveling to the broader region.
Route 88, that starts near Chino Hills City Hall and connects to Chino and Montclair, will remain intact, said Jeremiah Bryant, director of strategic development who spoke to the city council Aug. 11.
Route 88 is a fixed route connection to the Omnitrans core network including the Chino and Montclair transit centers, and Foothill Transit.
Popular destinations include Ayala High School, Don Lugo High School, The Shoppes, Chino City Hall, Montclair Plaza, and Montclair High School.
Information: omnitrans.org/omniride.
OmniRide is just one of the significant changes being implemented within the transit system. Mr. Hernandez said.
Information can be found by visiting omnitrans.org/guide-to-september-2020-service-changes/.
