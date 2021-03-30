Residents wishing to dispose of illegal fireworks stored at their homes can now turn them in with no questions asked to the Chino Police Department.
“This will provide residents a safe and convenient way to dispose of unwanted or illegal fireworks while also avoiding the risk of facing hefty fines and criminal charges,” Chino police said in a statement on Tuesday. “All fireworks will be accepted, no questions asked.”
Anyone turning in fireworks can bring them to the Chino Police Department at 5451 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between 10th Street and Benson Avenue, and use a phone to call the dispatch center at (909) 628-1234.
Stay in your car and an officer will meet in the parking lot to collect the fireworks.
Chino residents can also request an officer to come to their homes for the fireworks collection, police said.
Surrendered fireworks will be given to the Chino Valley Fire District for disposal.
For more information, call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
