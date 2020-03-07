Trying to calm the nerves of members of a Chino Valley Portuguese band making its first appearance in the Chino Youth Christmas Parade last December, conductor David Borges told them “listen, there’s going to be a lot of bands, so we don’t have to play that much.”
To their surprise, they were only one of two bands in the parade that morning because rain had caused the majority to skip the event.
Expecting no bands, the crowd lining the parade route roared with approval when the “Filarmonica do Chino DES,” the band for the Chino Valley DES. Club, a social organization for the Portuguese community, came on scene.
“When we heard the bands had cancelled, we thought we’re here, we’re dressed, we’re going to do it,” Mr. Borges of Ontario said. “The parade announcer was right, what’s a parade without a band. All we heard was clapping and I think we played at least double the time we had planned. Afterward, it was unbelievable how many people came by and thanked us. We had a great time.”
Now, the band, which has been around since 1986, wants to reach out to other talented musicians in the area to join them.
Mr. Borges and band member Abel Dutra, a real estate agent in Chino, are particularly motivated to expand the 33-member band because it will host the annual California Portuguese Band Festival on Nov. 7 at the Chino Valley DES Club Hall on the northwest corner of Riverside Drive and Seventh Street.
Mr. Borges said bands from 14 Portuguese communities throughout the state plan to attend. They will play together in a mass concert, as well as individually.
As host, Chino Valley provides a buffet lunch and commemorative awards. The band, which learned in February 2019 it would host, has been fundraising and planning for the event since November.
Mr. Borges said musicians do not have to be of Portuguese descent to play with the group. “We have a lot of musicians who didn’t event know what Portuguese is before they joined the band,” he said.
Mr. Abel said many joined for the music and then stuck around because they liked the hospitality of the Portuguese community, as well as all the special events they hold.
“Between Chino Hills, Don Lugo, Ayala and Chino High bands, there’s a lot of musical talent,” Mr. Borges said, adding that it’s sad that many of those musicians don’t know the Portuguese band exists.
The conductor said the band members, which range in age from 12 to 80, also help beginning musicians expand their knowledge.
“Right now, I’m teaching five junior high age kids,” Mr. Borges said.
The band rehearses two times a week – beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays – at the Chino Valley DES Club Hall. The band generally performs about 10 times from May to November at Portuguese celebrations throughout the state, as well as at Chino Valley DES events.
Band members performed Feb. 21 to 25 at the Carnaval de Terceira, a Mardi Gras-like event in the Azore Islands of Portugal. They have also performed in Las Vegas and Rhode Island.
Mr. Borges said the band would like to partner with the city of Chino and local organizations to provide music.
The band’s repertoire includes Portuguese standards, as well as classical and pop music. Last year, the band performed songs from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” as part of its play list. “We like our band to grow musically,” Mr. Borges said.
Among the instruments played by the band are flutes, clarinets, altos, tenors, saxophones, French Horn, trumpets, trombone, tubas, a euphonium, drums, snares, bass drums, cymbals and bells.
Mr. Borges said they may be able to loan instruments to band members, and that there is a band member who is able to repair instruments.
“Our doors are always open to anyone who wants to learn more about our culture,” Mr. Dutra said.
For information on the band or joining it, call Mr. Borges at 996-0415,
