A therapist, pastor, parent, and daughter will serve on a panel to help community members learn how to cope with and care for a loved one struggling with mental illness.
Circles of Hope, a faith-based support group, will hold a panel discussion from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino, in Building B, Room 103.
Anyone with questions about mental health caregiving will be able to ask a longtime caregiver, a pastor, a person with a lived experience, and a therapist about their perspectives and experiences with regards to caregiving.
• Jim Lewis: Inland Hills Care Pastor
• Vanessa Austin: MSW, LCSW—consultant at Kaiser Permanente, and therapist in private practice
• Ashley D: Daughter who has bipolar disorder, anxiety, and panic, with a sibling and a parent who also struggle with mental illness.
• Maree Dee: Parent of Ashley, co-founder of Circles of Hope, and founder of “Embracing Faith and Mental Illness.”
Questions will be answered on how others hang on to hope when faced with a life they never expected, what a pastor has to say about salvation for loved ones with mental illness, and how a therapist advises on how to stay away from co-dependence.
Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom at us02web.zoom/us/j/84263297514 and enter meeting number 84263297514 with the passcode of 484488.
Information: (909) 393-1577.
